Q3 2023 Mersen SA Corporate Sales Call Transcript

Mersen conference for the third quarter sales of the group presented by Luc Themelin, CEO; and Thomas Baumgartner, CFO.



Luc Themelin - Mersen S.A. - CEO & Director



Hello, everyone, and welcome to our conference call. Let me start with a few highlights of the period. So we had a very good third quarter and record sales for the first 9 months of the year at EUR 110 million and organic growth of 15%. The SIC semiconductor and electric vehicle markets, which are the pillars of our 2027 plan performed particularly well in the SIC. Market sales nearly doubled to EUR 65 million over 9 months compared with the same period. As for sales of electric vehicles, growth was also strong, though at a lower level of EUR 17 million over 9 months. We see the process industries that continue to perform well for both divisions with double-digit growth. And so thanks to this good performance, we can confirm the targets