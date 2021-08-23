Aug 23, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Eric de Beauchamp - Credit Bank of Moscow(public joint-stock company)-SVP of IR



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. We are pleased to welcome you today at the call dedicated to the financial and business results of MKB for the first half of 2021. In the course of our presentation today, our CEO, Vladimir Chubar, and our CFO, Mikhail Pavlov will give an update on the business development and will present the financial performance of the bank on the reporting period. Our presentation, as usual, will be followed by a Q&A session.



Now I will turn the floor over to our first speaker, Vladimir, so please go ahead.



Vladimir Alexandrovich Chubar - Credit Bank of Moscow(