Feb 24, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT
Tony Dragicevich - Capral Limited - CEO & MD
Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Capral's full year results presentation. I'm Tony Dragicevich, the CEO of Capral. I'm joined this morning by Tertius Campbell, our CFO. It's pleasing to be able to share with you a strong set of financial results for the 2022 year.
Before we go into the detail, I'd like to do a quick introduction to the Capral business for those of you that are here first time.
So on page 2 of the presentation, we have a summary of our business. Capral is Australia's leading supplier of aluminum extrusion and rolled products with the largest extrusion manufacture in Australia. We're six manufacturing plants, eight extrusion presses, producing well with annual capacity around 65,000 tons. We're also Australia's largest importer and distributor of aluminum rolled products. And together with our extrusion products, we distribute aluminum through eight trade centers and -- sorry, eight distribution centers and 14 trade centers nationally.
Our key markets -- residential building, commercial construction, and a
Full Year 2022 Capral Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 24, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...