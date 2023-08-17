Half Year 2023 Capral Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 17, 2023 / 01:00AM GMT

Tony Dragicevich - Capral Limited - MD & CEO



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Capral's first-half 2023 results presentation. I am Tony Dragicevich, the CEO of Capral. And joining me this morning is Tertius Campbell, our CFO. So after the devastating result last night in the soccer, hopefully this set of results maybe cheer you up this morning, presenting a decent set of financials for the first half for Capral for 2023.



So before we head into the full presentation, I'll just run you through the agenda on the next slide. So first of all, I'm going to do a business overview. Got some interesting things to talk to you about this morning, some changes from previous presentations, then I'll run through the first-half highlights, Tertius will run through the financials, and then back to me for the strategy, and then the outlook and guidance at the end. And any questions, we'll be open for.



Okay. Turning to the next page. So Capral is Australia's leading supplier of aluminum extrusion and rolled products. Aluminum is a very important metal; it is strong and lightweight, making it the