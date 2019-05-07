Cavotec SA - Special Call Transcript

May 07, 2019 / 11:30AM GMT

Johan HÃ¤hnel - Cavotec SA - IR Manager



Gentlemen, good afternoon, and welcome to Cavotec's Investor Information Meeting 2019, as we call it.



My name is Johan HÃ¤hnel, and I'm Cavotec's Investor Relations Manager. And I'm truly honored to welcome you, be it here in person in Stockholm or online.



Again, thank you very much for joining us. Well, our CEO, Mikael Norin, will introduce Cavotec and our transformation plan. Our CFO, Glenn Withers, will talk about the transformation to date, followed by presentations by our newly recruited Chief Commercial Officer, Memed Ãzel; our Chief Operations Officer, Martin Riegger; and the respective Division Presidents -- Patrick Mares, Ports & Maritime; Juergen Strommer, Airports & Industry; and Patrick Baudin, Services.



The meeting will end with Mikael Norin returning to present our financial targets, and after that we will start the Q&A session.



So let me now introduce to you our host here today, Cavotec CEO, Mikael Norin.



Mikael Norin - Cavotec SA - Group CEO



