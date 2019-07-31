Q2 2019 Cavotec SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

So today, I'm pleased to present CEO Mikael Norin and CFO Glenn Withers.



Mikael Norin - Cavotec SA - Group CEO



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to this audiocast.



My name is Mikael Norin. I am the CEO of Cavotec. And as usual, I have with me our CFO, Glenn Withers, today. And the topic of this presentation is the Q2 2019 Cavotec report.



Let me start by putting the report into context. At the beginning of May, we presented new financial targets for Cavotec at our Investor Information Meeting in Stockholm. And at that meeting, we spoke about how the turnaround of Cavotec is a 3-step process and how we as a result of this process are targeting to reach an annual adjusted EBIT margin of more than 7% within 2 years and more than 10% within 4 years as well as an annual organic revenue growth of at least 5% from 2020 and beyond. Now we spoke about how the first step is now concluded and how we have from the beginning of this year turned