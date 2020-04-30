Apr 30, 2020 / 11:00AM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the Cavotec Q1 Report 2020. (Operator Instructions) Today, I'm pleased to present CEO, Mikael Norin; and CFO, Glenn Withers. Please go ahead with your meeting.
Mikael Norin - Cavotec SA - Group CEO
Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to today's call. My name is Mikael Norin, CEO of Cavotec; and on the call with me is our CFO, Glenn Withers. And we will present Cavotec's Q1 report for 2020 today.
As you can imagine, the circumstances for this call is, as it has been for many companies during these challenging times, quite different from what we used to. Glenn and I are, in fact, sitting in different locations as a result of the work-from-home rules that we put in place very early on during the COVID-19 pandemic. So I hope you bear with us if we experience any technical or coordination issues.
Actually, Johan HÃÂ¤hnel, our Investor Relations responsible at Cavotec is also on the call, and he's prepared to step in if we lose connections to both Glenn and myself, so he's our backup today. So thank you for that, Johan.
Let me
Q1 2020 Cavotec SA Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 30, 2020 / 11:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...