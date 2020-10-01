Cavotec SA - Special Call Transcript

Oct 01, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Johan HÃ¤hnel - Cavotec SA - IR Manager



Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon, and welcome to Cavotec Investor meeting today. My name is Johan HÃ¤hnel, and I'm Cavotec's Investor Relations Manager. And I'm truly honored to welcome you, be it in-person or remotely, as most of you are up here and looking at the camera right now.



May I ask to please ask those who are in this room to turn off mobile phones if you have forgotten that. Here is our agenda for today, where our CEO, Mikael Norin, will introduce Cavotec at the glance, the respective Presidents, Patrick Mares, Ports & Maritime; Juergen Strommer, Airports; and Patrick Baudin, Services will go through a business update of Cavotec.



Our group CFO, Glenn Withers, will update us on the company performance after that. f



Then we will invite Mikael back on stage to talk about our investments for the future as well as ramp-up and conclusions. And as always, in these meetings, it is the third meeting we have, investor meeting, we will finalize with the Q&A session. So with that, let me now introduce you to