Q3 2020 Cavotec SA Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 30, 2020 / 09:00PM GMT

Mikael Norin - Cavotec SA - Group CEO



Thank you very much. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to this audiocast. My name is Mikael Norin. I'm the CEO of Cavotec. And as usual, I have our CFO, Glenn Withers, on the call with me today. And the topic is our Q3 report for 2020.



As you may have seen from our report, the overall market situation continues to be challenging in the third quarter due to the COVID-19 situation, and that had consequences for both revenues and order backlog. The uncertainty during the quarter has impacted the decision-making of our customers with delays to the delivery of existing projects as well as getting the final approval for new projects taking longer than previously.



As usual, Glenn will talk about our quarterly performance in detail shortly. But before that, I really would like to spend a few minutes on how we look at the future because this situation will pass. And I therefore think it's important for anyone interested in Cavotec to understand our plans for what we believe are long-term growth markets.



Despite the challenging landscape at the