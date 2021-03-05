Cavotec SA press Conference Call Transcript

Mar 05, 2021 / 11:00AM GMT

Mikael Norin - Cavotec SA - Group CEO



Thank you very much. Hello, everyone, and welcome to this audio cast. My name is Mikael Norin, CEO of Cavotec. And as you heard, with me, I have our CFO, Glenn Withers.



We have today issued a press release, announcing a new focused direction for Cavotec. And to summarize, we have, following a strategic assessment, concluded that market trends and regulatory requirements will drive significant growth in demand, important industry electrification in general and more specifically, for some of our core areas, Shore Power, automated mooring and so on in the future. With an expected accelerated adoption of electrification and automation solutions at thousands of ports around the world in the coming years and the growing interest in connectivity and electrical operations in general industry, we believe we have a unique opportunity to capitalize on these trends and strengthen our market-leading position.



So we will be focusing on our core products, such as traditional and automated Shore Power, automated mooring, Reels, e-truck charging as well as our wide