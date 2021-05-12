Q1 2021 Cavotec SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Good morning, everyone. Great to have you with us today, and welcome to this call. My name is Mikael Norin. I'm the CEO of Cavotec. And as you heard, I have our CFO, Glenn Withers, here with me today. We have 2 topics that we like to cover in this call. One is about the announcement of our accelerated focus on cleantech to really leverage on the growing markets that we see for electrification of ports and industrial applications around the world. And the other is, of course, our Q1 report for 2021. But I'm going to start by elaborating on our decision to invest in growing what we call New Cavotec, which is our business excluding airports.



In March, if you recollect, we announced that we will divest the Airport's business, and now we are taking the next steps on our strategy. The background is that we are at an