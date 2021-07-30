Q2 2021 Cavotec SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Today, I am pleased to present CEO, Mikael Norin; and CFO, Glenn Withers. Please begin your meeting.



Mikael Norin - Cavotec SA - Group CEO



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to this audiocast. My name is Mikael Norin. I'm the CEO of Cavotec. And as usual, I have our CFO, Glenn Withers on the call with me today.



We are here to talk about our second quarter 2021. It was a quarter characterized by a high activity level, and we actually secured many important orders in our Ports & Maritime business, both with current, but also new customers and very encouragingly also in new geographies.



And as a result, the order backlog in New Cavotec increased by 19% compared to the previous quarter. I think that really validates our strategy to focus on cleantech solutions for Ports & Maritime and industrial application.



Talking about the orders in that quarter, we, for example, won a series of orders to equip new build containerships with ShorePower