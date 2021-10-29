Q3 2021 Cavotec SA Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 29, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Mikael Norin - Cavotec SA - Group CEO



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to this morning's audiocast. My name is Mikael Norin. I'm the CEO of Cavotec. And as usual, I have Cavotec's CFO, Glenn Withers, with me on the call today. And we are going to talk about our Q3 '21 report.



Starting off with a reminder that we announced back in May that the future of Cavotec lies in providing cleantech solutions for ports and industrial applications. Now that is a strategy backed by more than 40 years of providing connection and electrification solutions for ensuring the safe, efficient and sustainable operations for our customer base worldwide.



Now 6 months after our announcement, it is clear to us that this focus on finding sustainable solutions is on top of mind of our customers as well. For us, this meant that we, during the third quarter, saw a