Q4 2021 Cavotec SA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 30, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello, everyone, and welcome to the Cavotec Q4 Report for 2021. (Operator Instructions).



Today, I am pleased to present CEO, Mikael Norin. Mikael, please go ahead.



Mikael Norin - Cavotec SA - Group CEO



Thank you very much. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to this audiocast. My name is Mikael Norin. I'm the CEO of Cavotec. And as usual, I have our CFO, Glenn Withers, on the call with me today.



It has been almost a year since we launched our strategy to focus on cleantech reports and industrial applications and to divest the Airports business. This is a new strategy that's backed by more than 40 years of providing connection and electrification solutions that ensure the safe, efficient and sustainable operations for our customers worldwide. We have seen continued increase in demand for our sustainability solutions in what we call new Cavotec, and it's excluding the Airports business.



During the fourth quarter, this focus on finding sustainable solutions has been on the top of mind of our customers as well, with especially strong