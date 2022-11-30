Q3 2022 Cavotec SA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 30, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

David Pagels - Cavotec SA - Group CEO



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to this webcast. My name is David Pagels, I'm the CEO of Cavotec. With me here, I have our CFO, Glenn Withers. We will today present Cavotec's Q3 report '22. You're all most welcome to ask questions online during our presentation (Operator Instructions) We will see all your questions and -- on our screen.



We will today first present the financials and operational highlights of the quarter, thereafter give you a financial update followed by a summary of the quarter and the way forward and then, of course, finish off with a Q&A session.



We can conclude that Cavotec's order backlog increased 65% from the same period last year, but remained flat compared to the second quarter. Revenues in Q3 increased almost 44% compared to the same period last year, up to EUR 42 million, and also grew 32% compared to the previous quarter.



However, during the quarter, while the revenue increased, we reported a loss and I will talk more about that later. And Glenn will talk a little bit more about the cash flow.



