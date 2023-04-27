Q1 2023 Cavotec SA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2023 / 09:30AM GMT

David Pagels - Cavotec SA - Group CEO



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to this webcast. My name is David Pagels, and I'm the CEO of Cavotec. With me, I have our CFO, Glenn Withers, and also Joakim Wahlquist who, as was announced March 8, has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the Cavotec Group effective 1st of May. Joakim joined us already in March 8 and as the CFO designate and will replace Glenn Withers.



However, today, Glenn and I will present Cavotec's Q1 report, but also Joakim will be available for questions after the presentations. You are then most welcome to ask questions by clicking on the link at the bottom of your screen over the phone as instructed before, and we will see all the questions on our screen.



We will, today, first present the financial and operational highlights of the quarter and thereafter give you a financial update followed by a summary of the quarter and way