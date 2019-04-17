Q1 2019 Qliro Group AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 17, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Marcus Lindqvist - Qliro Group AB(publ)-CEO&President



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to this conference call regarding our first quarter results 2019.



Let's start the call by taking a look at our strategic direction and some progress made during the last quarter. As you know, our strategy is to operate Qliro Financial Services, CDON and Nelly as 3 independent companies. This will create the best prospects for the companies and thereby increase shareholder value. And in the first quarter, Qliro Financial Services were successful when it comes to new merchant recruitment, CDON Marketplace increased sales for external merchants rapidly