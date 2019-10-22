Q3 2019 Qliro Group AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 22, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, thank you for holding. Welcome to Qliro Group Q3 2019 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Today's conference is being recorded. I will now hand the call over to Marcus Lindqvist, Chief Executive Officer of Qliro Group, who is joined by Mathias Pedersen, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.



Marcus Lindqvist - Qliro Group AB(publ)-CEO - President & Chairman of Nelly



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to this conference call regarding Qliro Group's third quarter results. Let's start the call by taking a look at our strategic direction and some progress made during the last quarter.



As you all know, our strategy is to operate Qliro, CDON and Nelly as 3 independent companies. We believe that this will create the best prospects for the companies, and thereby, increased shareholder value.



And in the third quarter, Qliro continued to expand its loan book and increase its profits and has connected new merchants to their platform.

