Q4 2019 Qliro Group AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 05, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Marcus Lindqvist - Qliro Group AB(publ)-CEO - President & Chairman of Nelly



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to this conference call regarding Qliro Group's fourth quarter and full year results.



Today, we will start the call by taking a look at our strategic direction and the communication that we announced yesterday evening. So yesterday, we announced that Qliro are to be listed on NASDAQ main market during the first half of this year. And in preparation with this, the Board have set new financial targets for Qliro. And I will cover those a bit later in this presentation. In conjunction with the listing, we will issue new shares