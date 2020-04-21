Q1 2020 Qliro Group AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 21, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for holding. Welcome to the Qliro Group First Quarter 2020 conference call. (Operator Instructions) Today's conference is being recorded.



I will now hand the call over to Marcus Lindqvist, Chief Executive Officer, Qliro Group, who is joined by Mathias Pedersen, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead, sir.



Marcus Lindqvist - Qliro Group AB(publ)-President



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to our call where we will cover our Q1 interim report.



So firstly, of course, in this little bit of challenging times with COVID-19, we will start to go through the highlights of the quarter. And before we do that, of course, just to touch on the COVID-19 impact, we can see that on an operational level, everything has worked out well for all of the companies despite that the majority of the workforce are, of course, staying at home and working from home with the exception of our logistical business. But on an overall level, working from home or