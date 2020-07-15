Q2 2020 Qliro Group AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 15, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for holding. Welcome to the Qliro Group Q2 2020 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Today's conference is being recorded.



I will now hand the call over to Mathias Pedersen, Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead, sir.



Mathias Pedersen - Qliro Group AB(publ)-CEO



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to this conference call regarding the second quarter interim report for Qliro Group.



And let's go to the next slide. So the Group had a good operational development in the second quarter. Our financial services arm, Qliro, grew its business volume, its loan book, its revenues and the number of merchants using its services. It strengthened its market position and generally developed according to plan. The company is well prepared for a listing on NASDAQ and will provide the foundation for future growth.



CDON doubled its gross sales from external merchants for the second quarter in a row, and this was driven by a rapidly