Q3 2020 Qliro Group AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 21, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for holding. Welcome to the Qliro Group Q3 2020 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Today's conference is being recorded.



I will now hand the call over to Mathias Pedersen, Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.



Mathias Pedersen - Nelly Group AB(publ)-Independent Non-Executive Director



Thank you, operator. And good morning, everyone, and welcome to this conference call regarding the third quarter interim report for Qliro Group. This will, in fact, be the last interim report before the company changes its name and management team to fully focus on the Nelly business. As of yet now, we have 2 businesses in Qliro Group: CDON, the leading Nordic marketplace, which doubled its gross sales from external merchants during the quarter; and Nelly, now focusing solely on the Nordics, which continue to face a tough environment during the quarter but succeeded in maintaining its sales level in local currencies in the Nordics.



At the end of the