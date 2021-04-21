Q1 2021 Nelly Group AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 21, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Nelly Group's Audiocast with Teleconference Q1 2021. (Operator Instructions). Today, I'm pleased to present CEO, Kristina Lukes. Please begin your meeting.



Kristina Lukes - Nelly Group AB(publ)-CEO



Well, thank you. Good morning, and warm welcome to this call, where we are to present the Nelly Group results from Q1 2021. My name is Kristina Lukes, CEO of Nelly Group, and I'm hosting this call together with our newly appointed CFO for the group, previously CFO for Nelly, John Afzelius, looking forward to having your attention when we share results from Q1 2021.



Slide 1 then. I will start off this presentation with top line reminder of who we are, followed by sharing the key highlights from the quarter and our ongoing reshape or call it the relaunch of Nelly. John, Group CFO, will thereafter take us through the key financials for the quarter. After the specific Q1 presentation, we want to take the opportunity to share our company presentation at a short film, in total around 10 minutes. We