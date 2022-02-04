Q4 2021 Nelly Group AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 04, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Kristina Lukes - Nelly Group AB(publ)-CEO



Well, thank you. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Nelly Group Q4 2021 call. My name is Kristina Lukes. As usual, I will host this together with John Afzelius, CFO for Nelly Group.



I will start off with a very brief picture on what Nelly is all about today and focus for the future. I will follow up with a wrap up of initiatives from 2021, setting the foundation for our future growth journey. John will take us through the key financials for the quarter, and thereafter open up for a Q&A session.



I'd like to move to Slide 3. Nelly is an integral part of the young women's everyday life. Founded in Boras in 2004, built through influencer marketing and a go-to destination for 1.2 million customers. Our core customer, the young fashionista, who looks for