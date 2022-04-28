Q1 2022 Nelly Group AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2022 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Nelly Group Webcast with Teleconference Q1 2022. Today, I am pleased to present Kristina Lukes, CEO. Please begin with your meeting.



Kristina Lukes - Nelly Group AB(publ)-CEO



Well, thank you, and a warm welcome to the quarter 1, 2022 report for Nelly Group. My name is Kristina Lukes. And as usual, I host this call together with John Afzelius, CFO for the group. So let me start off by setting the scene, where are we heading and who we are before we will talk you through the quarterly results with a final Q&A session.



Where are we heading? Our vision is to develop Nelly into the go-to Nordic community for the young fashionista, leveraging on the core strengths of the company and the brand, the inspirational top-of-mind community for our key Nordic target group.



Current focus is on setting the foundation, build a profitable core to enable our future profitable growth journey. So our strategic bets are on improving our customer experience, building frequency on our large