Q2 2022 Nelly Group AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

John Afzelius-Jenevall - Nelly Group AB(publ)-CFO



Thank you for the introduction. If we go to Slide 2. My name is John Afzelius, Chief Financial Officer of Nelly. I will today firstly briefly share what Nelly is for those of you who are not -- who are new to the case and then go through the developments of the quarter. Before I go through the financials and our sustainability work, I will also detail what we're doing to restore profitability. We will open up towards the end for those of you who have registered to ask questions, so please do so well ahead of the end of the presentation.



So proceeding to Slide 3 for an introduction of Nelly. Nelly was found in BorÃ¥s, the e-commerce mecca of Sweden, in 2004, and has been since one of the pioneers within fashion for young women in the Nordics, online fashion that is. We