Q3 2022 Nelly Group AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 25, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
Operator
Welcome to Nelly Group Q3 Report 2022. Today, I am pleased to present CEO, Ludvig Anderberg; and CFO, John Afzelius. (Operator Instructions)
Now I will hand the conference over to Ludvig Anderberg. Please go ahead.
Ludvig Anderberg - Nelly Group AB(publ)-CEO
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to this presentation of our Q3 report for Nelly Group. My name is Ludvig Anderberg, and I am since 2 months back, the CEO of Nelly. I'm here with John Afzelius, our CFO, and we will present to you the Q3 report and financials for Nelly Group.
First of all, I would like to say that I'm really, really happy to be back at Nelly. For those of you who don't know me, I worked at Nelly Group between 2015 and 2018 in various positions. I started up as CFO. And I also had held the position of as acting CEO for a period of time.
Even though a lot of things has happened on the e-commerce market, I do recognize a lot of the questions and issues that we're dealing with at the moment within Nelly.
John
Oct 25, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
