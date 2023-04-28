Q1 2023 Nelly Group AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Thank you, and welcome to the quarter 1 2023 call for Nelly Group. My name is Helena Karlinder-Ostlundh, and I'm hosting this call, together with Ola WahlstrÃ¶m, Interim CFO for the Nelly Group.



I would like to start by briefly outlining what we will cover in today's presentation. The first part will be a short overview of Nelly and our customer base. Following that, we will explain the key activities that continue to form the basis of our transformation towards profitability. We will then look at the operational and financial updates for the quarter, before opening up for questions from you. We have received some questions