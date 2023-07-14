Q2 2023 Nelly Group AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 14, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to Nelly Group second-quarter report 2023. Today, I am pleased to present Acting CEO, Helena Karlinder-Ãstlundh, and Interim CFO, Ola WahlstrÃ¶m. (Operator Instructions)



Now I will hand over to Helena Karlinder-Ãstlundh. Please go ahead.



Helena Karlinder-Ãstlundh - Nelly Group AB(publ)-Acting CEO



Thank you and welcome to the 2023 second-quarter call for Nelly Group. My name is Helena Karlinder-Ãstlundh, and I'm hosting this call together with all Ola WahlstrÃ¶m, Interim CFO for Nelly Group.



Let's start with a brief look at what we will cover in today's presentation. The first part will be a short overview of the Nelly business and our customer base. Following that, we will provide an update on the key areas that form the basis of our transformation towards profitability. We will then look at the operational and financial summary for the second quarter before opening up for questions from you. We have already received some questions in advance, but you can also send us