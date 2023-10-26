Q3 2023 Nelly Group AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 26, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to Nelly Group's third-quarter report 2023. Today I am pleased to present CEO, Helena Karlinder-Ãstlundh; and interim CFO, Ola WahlstrÃ¶m.



After the presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. Participants are able to ask questions in written form on the audio cast page. Now I will hand over to Helena Karlinder-Ãstlundh, please go ahead.



Helena Karlinder-Ãstlundh - Nelly Group AB - CEO



Thank you, and welcome to the 2023 third-quarter call for Nelly Group. My name is Helena Karlinder-Ãstlundh, and I'm hosting this call together with Ola WahlstrÃ¶m, interim CFO for Nelly Group.



Let's begin with a brief overview of what we will cover in today's presentation. We'll start with a short introduction to the Nelly business and the customer base. This will be followed by an update on the key areas that together form the basis of our transformation journey towards profitability.



We will then go through the operational and financial summary for the third quarter before opening up for