Dec 13, 2021 / 05:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the business update call of Minda Industries Limited. This conference call may contain forward-looking statements about the company, which are based on the beliefs, opinions and expectations of the company as on the date of this call. These statements are not the guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.
(Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Sunil Bohra, Group CFO, Owner Minda Group. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Sunil Bohra - Minda Industries Limited - Group CFO & Group Chief Procurement Officer
Thank you very much. Good morning, everyone, and a warm welcome to all the participants. I hope you and your near and dear ones are all keeping safe and healthy.
On this special call today, I am joined by my colleague Mr. Ankur Modi. We hope you have had a chance to look at our presentation, which is loaded on stock exchange, as well as the company website.
Minda Industries Ltd to Discuss Joint Venture with Friwo AG Call Transcript
Dec 13, 2021 / 05:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...