Q4 2019 CalAmp Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, and welcome to CalAmp's Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results Conference Call. With us today are CalAmp's President and Chief Executive Officer, Michael Burdiek; and Chief Financial Officer, Kurt Binder.



Before we begin, let me remind you that this call may contain forward-looking statements. While these forward-looking statements reflect CalAmp's best current judgment, they're subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to materially differ from those implied by those forward-looking projections. These risk factors are discussed in our periodic SEC filings and in the earnings release issued today, which are available on our