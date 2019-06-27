Jun 27, 2019 / 08:30PM GMT
Operator
Welcome to CalAmp's First Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call. As a reminder, this call is being recorded.
I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference call, Leanne Sievers of Shelton Group, CalAmp's Investor Relations firm. Leanne, you may begin.
Leanne K. Sievers - Shelton Group - President
Good afternoon, and welcome to CalAmp's First Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call. I'm Leanne Sievers, President of Shelton Group, CalAmp's Investor Relations firm. With us today are CalAmp's President and Chief Executive Officer, Michael Burdiek; and Chief Financial Officer, Kurt Binder.
Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that this call may contain forward-looking statements. While these forward-looking statements reflect CalAmp's best current judgment, they're subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to materially differ from those implied by these forward-looking projections. These risk factors are discussed in our periodic SEC filings and the earnings release issued today, which
Q1 2020 CalAmp Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Jun 27, 2019 / 08:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...