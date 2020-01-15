CalAmp Corp at Needham Growth Conference Transcript

Jan 15, 2020 / 07:10PM GMT

Michael Burdiek - CalAmp Corporation - President & CEO



So apologies for being late. You know the elevator situation out there. So I believe we had 40 minutes, I've used 10 already. So we'll dive right into it here.



Hi, Michael Burdiek, I'm CEO of CalAmp. I'm pleased to be here again, it's like I think my eighth year in a row here at Needham. So just quickly, and I want to make sure we have time for questions at the very end, But what we show here is we reported our Q3 results. We're an off-calendar quarter reporting company. Our fiscal year ends at the end of February. So we are really right in the middle of our fourth quarter. But for our third quarter, which we reported just right before the Christmas holiday, we reported $96.6 million of revenue. And you can see for the first nine months of the year, we were at $279 million, of which in the latest quarter approximately $34 million or 35% of revenue came from software and subscription services. And the $96.6 million was about $1.6 million above the midpoint of guidance and above consensus estimates for Q3. And our non-GAAP earnings of $0.15