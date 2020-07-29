CalAmp Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jul 29, 2020 / 05:00PM GMT

Albert J. Moyer - CalAmp Corp. - Independent Director



Good day, ladies and gentlemen. I am Bert Moyer, Chairman of the CalAmp Board of Directors, and it is my pleasure to welcome you to the CalAmp 2020 Annual Shareholders Meeting. We are holding our annual meeting in a virtual format, which allows us to be more inclusive and reach a greater number of stockholders who are attending the meeting via a web portal. We also believe that a virtual meeting is particularly important this year in light of the evolving public health and safety considerations posed by the coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic.



We will conduct the business portion of the meeting first, then Jeff Gardner, our President and CEO, will provide an overview of CalAmp business, after which we will respond to questions from our stockholders. Though we may not be able to answer every question, we will do our best to provide a response to as