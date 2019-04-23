Q1 2019 Severstal' PAO Earnings Call (IFRS) Transcript

Apr 23, 2019 / 01:30PM GMT

Alexey Gennadievich Kulichenko - PAO Severstal - CFO of AO Severstal Management & Director



Welcome, everyone. Thank you for joining Severstal Q1 2019 Financial Results Call. I want to apologize for inconvenience because of the shift of the time of the call. I hope the rest will go well.



Before I start, I want to remind you that call may contain projections and other forward-looking statements, which reflect our view on company's performance and markets at the moment. If these projections change with the time, we do not take responsibility for immediate update of the call's participants on those shifts.



Over the next 15 minutes or so, I'll briefly take you through our presentation as usual, and then we'll open the line for the questions.

