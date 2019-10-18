Q3 2019 Severstal' PAO Earnings Call (IFRS) Transcript

Oct 18, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT

Alexey Gennadievich Kulichenko - PAO Severstal - CFO of AO Severstal Management & Director



Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining our Q3 2019 Financial Results Call. I'm Alexey Kulichenko, CFO of Severstal. And over the next 15 minutes or so, I will briefly take you through our presentation before opening the call for your questions. Presentation is also available on our website.



Before I start, I hope to remind you that this call contains projections and other forward-looking statements, which reflect our view on company performance and markets at the moment.