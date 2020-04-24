Q1 2020 Severstal' PAO Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 24, 2020 / 07:30AM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Q1 2020 results for investors and analysts hosted by Alexey Kulichenko, Chief Financial Officer. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Alexey Kulichenko, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.



Alexey Gennadievich Kulichenko - PAO Severstal - CFO of AO Severstal Management & Director



Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining Severstal's Q1 2020 Financial Results Call. My name is Alexey Kulichenko, CFO of Severstal. And over the next 15 minutes or so, I will briefly take you through our presentation, which is also available on our website, and then we'll open the line for your questions.



Before I start, I want to remind you that this call may contain projections and other forward-looking statements, which reflects our view on company performance and market at the moment. If this projection changes with the time, we do not take responsibility for immediate update on the -- of the call participants on those shifts.



Let's start with Slide 4 of