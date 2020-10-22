Q3 2020 Severstal' PAO Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 22, 2020 / 10:00AM GMT

Alexey Gennadievich Kulichenko - PAO Severstal - CFO of AO Severstal Management & Director



Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining Severstal Q3 and 9 months 2020 Financial Results Call. I'm Alexey Kulichenko, CFO of Severstal, and over the next 15 minutes I will briefly take you through our presentation, which is available on our website, and then we'll open the line for your questions.



Before I start, I would remind you that this call may contain projections and other forward-looking statements, which reflect our view on company performance end market at the moment. If these projections change with time, we do not take responsibility for immediate update of the call participants on those shifts.



First, I would say in the