Q1 2021 Severstal' PAO Earnings Call Transcript

Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining Severstal Q1 results call. I'm Alexey Kulichenko, the CFO of Severstal. Over the next 15 minutes, I will briefly take you through our presentation, which is available, as usual, on our website, and then we'll open the line for your questions.



From this quarter, Severstal begin the report on the financial results a bit earlier than previously, shortening the gap at the end of the period and publication of our financial results. Accordingly, in the future, also, with effects from Q1, Severstal quarterly operational and financial performance will be issued as a single document. Severstal was one of the first issuers of Russian market to publish its