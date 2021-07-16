Q2 2021 Severstal' PAO Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 16, 2021 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the conference call on Q2 2021 operating and financial results hosted by Alexey Kulichenko, Chief Financial Officer.



For your information, this conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Alexey Kulichenko, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead, sir.



Alexey Gennadievich Kulichenko - Public Joint Stock Company Severstal - CFO of AO Severstal Management & Director



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. I'm Alexey Kulichenko, CFO of Severstal. Thank you for joining us today on our conference call discussing our operating and financial results of the second quarter of 2021. For the next 10 to 15 minutes, I will briefly take you through our presentation, which is also available on our website. And then I will happy to answer your questions.



As always, before I start, I will remind you that some elements of our presentation and my comments during this call are forward-looking and based on management's best view on the market at the moment. And if this projection change, we