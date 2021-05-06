Q1 2021 Carel Industries SpA Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Francesco Nalini - Carel Industries SpA - CEO



Thank you. Good afternoon, everybody, and thanks for joining our call for the presentation of the first-quarter 2021 results. As usual, I'm starting from page 2 with the main highlight.



We are delighted to report in this first quarter of 2021 the highest quarterly organic growth rate ever reached by the group in the last 10 years. This is both compared to the first quarter of 2020 as well as compared to the first quarter of 2019 since, in the first quarter of 2020, our sales results were basically in line with the previous year. So revenues grew by 24% in the period compared to the first quarter of 2019 or 26.9%, excluding the foreign exchange effect.



We had an acceleration in