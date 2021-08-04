Q2 2021 Carel Industries SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 04, 2021 / NTS GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome and thank you for joining the Carel first half 2021 results conference call. (Operator Instructions)



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Francesco Nalini, CEO of Carel. Please go ahead, sir.



Francesco Nalini - Carel Industries SpA - CEO & Director



Thank you. Good afternoon, everybody, and thanks for joining our call for the presentation of the first half '21 result. I'm now starting from page 2 with a recap of the main corporate events related to the execution of the group's strategy.



In this period, we started the construction of our new plant in Croatia, intended to support our growth in EMEA as well as to increase the resiliency of our supply chain. This plant will start operating at the beginning of 2022. A new board of auditors and a new board of directors were appointed by the shareholders, and tasks and powers concerning ESG were assigned to the director, Carlotta Rossi Luciani. As anticipated, we strengthened and accelerated our M&A