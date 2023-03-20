Mar 20, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Reggy Susanto - PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk - CFO & Director, Head of Investor Relations



Thank you. Hello, everyone, and welcome to GoTo Group's Fourth Quarter and Financial Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call.



Joining us today from GoTo Group's senior management are Andre Soelistyo, President Director, Group CEO and Co-Founder; and Jacky Lo, Group CFO. Following the management's prepared remarks, we'll open up the call for questions.



We would like to highlight that the information presented today has been prepared solely as indicative results based on unaudited consolidated selected financial information for the year ended December 31, 2022. Currently, the consolidated financial statements as of and for the year ended