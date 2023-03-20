Mar 20, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.
I'd now like to hand the conference over to Reggy Susanto, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Reggy Susanto - PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk - CFO & Director, Head of Investor Relations
Thank you. Hello, everyone, and welcome to GoTo Group's Fourth Quarter and Financial Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call.
Joining us today from GoTo Group's senior management are Andre Soelistyo, President Director, Group CEO and Co-Founder; and Jacky Lo, Group CFO. Following the management's prepared remarks, we'll open up the call for questions.
We would like to highlight that the information presented today has been prepared solely as indicative results based on unaudited consolidated selected financial information for the year ended December 31, 2022. Currently, the consolidated financial statements as of and for the year ended
Full Year 2022 GoTo Gojek Tokopedia PT Tbk Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 20, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...