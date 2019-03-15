Full Year 2018 Korian SA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 15, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT

Sophie Boissard - Korian - CEO



Good morning. We will start the presentation of Korian's results for 2018. Could you please be seated? I'm delighted to see you here this morning for this traditional presentation of Korian's results for 2018.



As you can see, the company has enjoyed very good results this year. I'd like to commend the excellent work done by the 52,000 employees who have produced these results.



We have 2 key themes for this year. Number one, consolidation of the strengthening of our activity of our business. This is what we're working on actively for the past 3 years in terms of the diversification of our business and our entry into the Spanish market, which mobilizes in 2018 and which has been implemented in 2019 with a very good addition to our portfolio. A dense year of intense activity, we're going to -- this puts us in -- ahead of our road map for 2019, ahead in terms of our growth rate and growth in margins. We'll be going back on this during the course of this presentation.



I would like to start off with a summary, which is a snapshot of our business. It's