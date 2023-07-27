Half Year 2023 Clariane SE Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 27, 2023 / 04:45PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to Clariane 2023 Half Year Results Presentation. Today's call is being recorded.



At this time, I will now turn the call over to Sophie Boissard; joined by Philippe Garin, CFO. Please go ahead.



Sophie Boissard - Clariane SE - CEO & Director



Dear investors, thank you for joining Clariane's first half call. I am Sophie Boissard, Group CEO; and together with Philippe Garin, Group CFO, I will be presenting and answering to your question.



Let us go to Slide #4. I would like to start by underlining some of the key highlights of the recent months. First, let me recall our successful transformation into a purpose-driven company associated with a new name for the group, Clariane, with an overwhelming support from our shareholders.



Second, we see more and more confirmation on the back-to-normal momentum in all our activities, including nursing home with an occupancy rate at 89.2% and very positive feedback from families and resident. I dare say that last year, gravedigger crisis is now, from an operation point of view,