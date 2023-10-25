Q3 2023 Clariane SE Corporate Sales Call Transcript

Oct 25, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Philippe Garin - Clariane SE - CFO



Yes. Thank you. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for attending today's conference call on Clariane Third Quarter '23 revenue. I am Philippe Garin, CFO of the group, and I am with StÃ©phane Bisseuil, Head of Investor Relations; and with (inaudible), whom many of you know already.



Firstly, our growth is very strong. Clariane 9 months revenue figure came at EUR 3.7 billion, up 11.6% on a reported basis on the back of marked increase in volume, pricing and consolidation of previous acquisition. Revenue was up 9% on an organic basis, with all regions and business lines