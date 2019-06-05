Q4 2019 Clas Ohlson AB Earnings and Retail Views Call Transcript

Jun 05, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT

Lotta LyrÃ¥,Clas Ohlson AB(publ)-President&CEO



Good morning, and welcome to this presentation of the Q4 and year-end '18-'19 report. My name is Lotta LyrÃ¥. I'm the CEO and President of Clas Ohlson. And I will do this presentation together with our CFO, PÃ¤r Christiansen.



It is now approximately a year since we launched our new strategy and to highlight that, we'll, following this presentation, have a session, we call Retail Views where we share our latest insights and some more details around some of the strategic initiatives we are pursuing. There will be a short pause between this presentation and the Retail Views session, where we will turn off the connection and take a quick pause and then you can reconnect.



So most welcome to both this presentation and Retail Views.



With this Q4 report, we closed the first year of the Clas Ohlson 100+ program. We are on track with our action program, and we're working with a lot of energy, both in delivering on our growth initiatives and our cost saving initiatives.



