Q2 2020 Clas Ohlson AB Earnings Call Transcript

Lotta LyrÃ¥,Clas Ohlson AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to this presentation of the Q2 results '19/'20 for Clas Ohlson. My name is Lotta LyrÃ¥, and I'm the CEO; and I will do this presentation together with PÃ¤r Christiansen, our CFO.



Going to Page 2. This is a quarter with organic growth and improved profitability in what we see as challenging Nordic home market conditions. We have, during the quarter, done a major upgrade of our e-com platform. We have also taken steps with our action program, Clas Ohlson 100+, and implementation is on track. We see, in this report, positive effects from the implemented activities. And we have high speed in both growth and cost-saving initiatives. Also, the closure of stores in U.K.