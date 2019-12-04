Dec 04, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT
Operator
Hello, and welcome to the Clas Ohlson Second Quarter 2019/2020 Report. (Operator Instructions) And just to remind you, this is being recorded.
So today, I'm pleased to present CEO, Lotta LyrÃ¥; and CFO, PÃ¤r Christiansen. Please go ahead.
Lotta LyrÃ¥,Clas Ohlson AB(publ)-President&CEO
Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to this presentation of the Q2 results '19/'20 for Clas Ohlson. My name is Lotta LyrÃ¥, and I'm the CEO; and I will do this presentation together with PÃ¤r Christiansen, our CFO.
Going to Page 2. This is a quarter with organic growth and improved profitability in what we see as challenging Nordic home market conditions. We have, during the quarter, done a major upgrade of our e-com platform. We have also taken steps with our action program, Clas Ohlson 100+, and implementation is on track. We see, in this report, positive effects from the implemented activities. And we have high speed in both growth and cost-saving initiatives. Also, the closure of stores in U.K.
Q2 2020 Clas Ohlson AB Earnings Call Transcript
Dec 04, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...