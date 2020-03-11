Q3 2020 Clas Ohlson AB Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 11, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Clas Ohlson Q3 2019/2020 Report. (Operator Instructions) Just to remind you, this conference call is being recorded. Today, I am pleased to present CEO, Lotta LyrÃ¥; and CFO, PÃ¤r Christiansen. Please go ahead with your meeting.



Lotta LyrÃ¥,Clas Ohlson AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you. Good morning, everyone. This is Lotta LyrÃ¥ speaking. I will do this presentation regarding Q3 '19/'20, together with our CFO, PÃ¤r Christiansen.



Turning to Page 2. This is a quarter with improved profitability, all according to our plan and as a result of the action program we have been pursuing during the latest 18 months. During the quarter, with the organic growth, although fewer stores in our Nordic home market, we see improved underlying and reported profit margin. We continue to have high speed in both growth and cost-saving initiatives, and we focus a lot on maximizing the synergies between our channels and different offerings. So far, we see no material impact due to the